Port of Spain cops arrest two for shooting, ammo

File photo

Two early-morning police exercises led to the arrest of two men in Arouca and Belmont on Tuesday.

In the first incident, police went to a house at Williams Street, Five Rivers, at around 5.12 am where they arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to shootings.

He was expected to be interviewed by police at the Woodbrook police station on Tuesday.

Later, at around 6.30 am, police went to search a house at Belmont Valley Road.

Officers called out to the man who lives at the house to open the door but he refused.

Police forced open a burglar-proofed window and searched the house where they found 15 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Woodbrook police station.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Alexander, Supt Daly, ASP Walker and Insp Knott with supervision from Sgt Alexander, acting Cpls Thomas, Huggins, Harrypersad and PCs Aguillera, Lashley, Nunes, John, Boucaud, George, Khamcham, Cupidore, Sayers, Paul, Remy, Perez and WPC Payne.