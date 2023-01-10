First-time, returning visitors enjoy Tobago

Passengers disembark the Rhapsody of the Seas on Tuesday at the Port of Scarborough. Photo by David Reid

Over 400 passengers from the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship enjoyed tours in Tobago on Tuesday, after the vessel docked at Scarborough Port.

When Newsday visited the port on Tuesday morning, disembarking passengers were being welcomed by moko jumbies, drummers, dancers, traditional carnival characters and steelpan music.

A source from the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation told Newsday 424 visitors participated in the tours, which utilised 25 large buses and five small buses.

“Of those who participated, 47 visited the Argyle waterfall, 20 went to Little Toba​​go, ten participated in a private rainforest and Pigeon Point tour, 16 visited the rainforest, 22 went to Tropical Garden, ten did Bon Accord kayaking, 97 toured the south of the island, 94 went to the Buccoo Reef, 26 did cocoa discovery, 72 went to Pigeon Point and 21 went to Mt Irvine.”

The vessel came from Barbados and many of the passengers said that it was their first time visiting Tobago.

Bajan visitor Khalil Morton said: “I’ve heard so much about Tobago so, of course, I’m excited to finally be here. I took his trip with my wife. We’re newly married so we took this trip as a honeymoon.”

He was looking forward to one tour in specific.

"I’m really looking forward to visiting the waterfall. We’ve heard so much and it makes for great photos so we’re here for all of it.”

His wife, Arlette Thomas-Morton, said she had to make a choice on the tours.

“I am definitely looking forward to a great day. We’ve heard so much about that Argyle waterfall – we definitely had to make a choice because Pigeon Point has been well-marketed as well.”

Jessica Rampaul, who is originally from Trinidad but lives in Barbados, said, “Tobago is my home away from home. When I was a kid, my family and I always visited Tobago during the vacation, so this definitely is a refresher for me.”

She said her daughter Sophia was born in Barbados, so it was a treat.

“She has never been to Tobago, so coming out of the pandemic I thought I should give her a treat just like I had during my vacation when I was her age.”

She added: “We’ll be enjoying the island tour on the south of the island.”

Raquel Hospedales was interested in the sun, sea and sand at Pigeon Point.

“I am glad that we’re able to do this once again. I am definitely looking forward to Pigeon Point.”

Junior Prince was looking forward to the Tropical Gardens.

“I’m here with my wife and daughter and they’re into nature but my wife is a tropical garden and flowers lover – so we’re definitely doing this. I really intend to enjoy the sun that Tobago has to offer because we reside in Florida where it is extremely cold at this time.”

He said on a first glance, he has no regret booking the cruise.

“From since we came off the vessel, the welcome – everything has been on point. I would definitely return.”

A total of 42 vessels and a projected 64,000 passengers are expected to visit the island during the cruise-ship season. The season comes after the peak July/August period and the successful inaugural Tobago carnival, from October 28-30.

The first cruise ship, Silver Moon, docked on November 20 with 1,040 passengers and crew, signalling the start of the island's 2022-2023 cruise ship season, which runs until April.

Another cruise, Sea Dream I with a 112-passenger capacity is expected to dock in Charlotteville on Thursday, while Marella Explorer II with a capacity of 1,814 passengers will dock in Scarborough on Saturday.