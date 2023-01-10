17 US students intern at THA health division

Pacific Lutheran University students from Washington, USA in Tobago for internships at the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

SEVENTEEN students from the Pacific Lutheran University in Washington, USA will take part in an internship programme in Tobago.

The social sciences students have been placed in various units of the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

Angie Hambrick, the university's associate vice president of diversity, justice and sustainability, paid a courtesy call to Secretary of Health Dr Faith BYisrael last week to discuss the programme.

The internship covers social, health and educational services. Students must complete 50 hours each in their respective areas.

BYisrael told Newsday the university has been collaborating with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for several years but suspended its relationship due to the covid19 pandemic.

She said one of the principals in the programme has already discussed sending students next year.

Currently, interns have been placed in the following units: