$1,000 instead to pan players

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The remittance to each registered steelpan players for Carnival 2023 who are members of unsponsored steelbands is an excellent move in the right direction.

But, realistically, post-pandemic, $500 is joke money. Can the Government increase this fee to $1,000 each? There will be numerous remarks about political patronage but who cares? The truth is that this money will set some participants free to help their families based on their commitment to their chosen steelband.

It will be vastly important that each player receives his/her remittance personally. Perhaps in two tranches before and after Carnival.

The steelbands have been home to many talented young people. The side effects of belonging to a registered music entity can be so good for each band member.

As the late Black Stalin said, we can make it if we try. The Government must help, just a little harder, to make life just a little bit sweeter for each steelpan player.

All we the people can ask is that each recipient plays nice. Practice and play well. Be committed to showing the public that the steelpan fraternity is an excellent avenue to both personal freedom and musical expression.

Money is indeed the political carrot stick for this mother of all carnivals. If we can spend millions in shoring up impossible landslides and river banks, and make payments to thousands of householders affected by climate change, we can help prevent erosion of the minds of an estimated 6,283 steelpan players.

Crime statistics will remain the political elephant in the room, trampling on TT, but we can make it if we try, just a little bit harder.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin