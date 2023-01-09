Tobago to host Caribbean Youth Leaders Summit

J'Nae Brathwaite

Tobago’s J’nae Braithwaite, the Regional Junior Minister of Tourism will represent this island on a panel at the first plenary session of the 7th Caribbean Youth Leaders Summit.

From Thursday, young leaders from across the region will assemble in Tobago as the Caribbean Regional Youth Council (CRYC) in partnership with the THA’s Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, the Commonwealth, the Tobago Youth Council, and the Trinidad Youth Council is set to host the 2023 summit.

The event, scheduled for the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, runs until Sunday and will feature discussions on practical solutions and strategies for youth to contribute and add value to advancing global development in a post-covid19 world.

The CRYC comprises regional national youth councils and represents the collective voice of Caribbean youth. Its objectives include fostering opportunities for youth to address issues affecting them.