Tobago gets bowling machine from TTCB

The executive of the Tobago Cricket Association met on Saturday in a retreat at Shaw Park in Scarborough. From left to right are Kerwin John, president; Lincoln Nelson, treasurer; Philbert Joseph, nominated member; Tandeka Moses, general secretary; John Pollard, nominated member; Ta Shel Mohammed, assistant secretary; Tracey Coldeira, assistant treasurer; Earl Arthur, second vice-president; Farouk Yatali, first vice-president; Marcus Daniel, press officer. -

THE Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) has expressed gratitude after receiving a bowling machine from the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) at a retreat on Saturday. The TTCB said Tobago has its full supports in its effort to develop the game on that island.

The pledge was made by third vice-president of the TTCB, Parasram Singh, who represented the governing body at the TCA retreat at Shaw Park in Scarborough.

Singh told the TCA officials he was pleased to address them on behalf of the TTCB and its president Azim Bassarath and congratulated the organisation for holding the important event.

He said the TTCB was pleased with the direction that TCA was taking in providing opportunities for young cricketers to achieve their ambition of playing for the TT Red Force team.

Singh was also full of praise for the TCA president and second vice-president of the TTCB, Kerwin John.

John, who was recently re-elected as TCA boss, promised to work with the TTCB to elevate the standard of the game in Tobago.

TCA press officer Marcus Daniel told Newsday on Sunday that Tobago was appreciative of the gesture.

He noted that the organisation has had bowling machines in the past, but they have become non-functional. He said the bowling machine will be housed at Shaw Park where all cricketers, including former West Indies Under-19 cricketer Joshua James, will have access to it.

"We have a continuous youth programme at the Shaw Park Recreation Ground. It starts from our Under-13 zonal team right up to our senior cricketers...There are one or two cricket clubs in Tobago that may want to use it as well, but firstly the Tobago Cricket Association is more focused on utilising the machine for our zonal teams," Daniel said.

Meanwhile, the TCA also announced the return of its two-day cricket league. The league will feature four zonal teams divided into East, West, North and Central. As part of its development thrust, each zone must include four players from a selected youth pool. The teams will play one round of matches tentatively scheduled to commence on January 28 once the necessary approval for playing grounds has been met.

Clubs will also compete in the traditional 40 overs and T20 tournaments earmarked for March. Deadline for registration is February 12 and 17, respectively.

The third edition of the Chief Secretary’s Bago T10 Blast is set for April 4-8.

The TCA will once again host a Trinidad XI in a series of matches carded for the May.