Stop the fireworks terrorism

WE FEEL traumatised and terrorised, and we feel abandoned by politicians. We are the elderly, the sick, the children, the animals and the victims of crime who object to fireworks – especially the latest, loud ones that sound like bombs.

I write this on January 4 after not having proper sleep since December 22. I feel tired and frazzled. Concentration is difficult. I am moody, anxious, sad, confused and exhausted from many nights of interrupted sleep.

We, the loyal, hardworking citizens of this country, want peace and quiet. We resent fireworks and want to feel someone is standing up for our rights. Every year the fireworks get louder and last longer. It is impossible to comprehend why the Government lets this problem continue or why the Government doesn’t understand the symbolic message of apathy and ineptitude it sends to the most vulnerable in society.

I have read insensitive posts by people who say they don’t understand the complainers. They say those who feel startled and unhappy about the noise should just suck up our discomfort for a few minutes of fireworks, but fireworks no longer last for a few minutes or a few hours. They start days before a holiday and occur at random intervals throughout the day – as early as 10 am in my neighbourhood – when working people can’t be home to protect their pets. How productive do you think pet owners can be when they must go to work and worry about their pets’ safety?

Fireworks last through the night, interrupting sleep, impacting mental and physical health and productivity. Fireworks last up to ten days around holidays like Independence Day, Divali, Christmas and New Year’s.

Make no mistake about it, fireworks are not an inconvenience or a nuisance. They are a problem. Clearly, we need to ask ourselves some important questions. Are we a nation with no compassion?

Many of us want to enjoy peaceful holidays and reflect on the meaning of Independence Day, Christmas, Divali and Old Year’s Night. We don’t want to be depressed, anxious, sad and fearful for ourselves, our pets and our loved ones.

Does anyone wonder how people who live in neighbourhoods where gunshots are common or have been victims of gun violence feel when they hear fireworks? We want a vacation from hearing noise that reminds us of the gunshots that define this nation. Why do we have laws regulating the sale of explosives when clearly people are circumventing those laws? Why is this allowed to go on? Why do we have animal protection laws, but subject animals to this abuse? What about those laws regulating noise pollution? Surely fireworks violate all of these laws.

This terrorism must stop. No one needs fireworks. No one should have the power to frighten us, make our hearts pound, deprive us of sleep and terrorise our animals.

I have had the agonising experiences of seeing my dogs running up and down, panting, crying, barking and looking like they will have heart attacks during fireworks. I resent having to sedate them, and that doesn’t always work. It is sad, but nothing has matched the heart-wrenching sight of my blind dog trying to cope with fireworks even when sedated.

I would like every politician to see my blind dog, Hart, during fireworks so I can ask, “How can you be so heartless and cruel to do this to an animal?”

I think about what a waste of money fireworks are. I think of people in this country who can’t afford food, schoolbooks, clothes or shoes and ask myself, “How can people waste money on fireworks when we could be building communities and helping the less fortunate in society?

What pleasure do you get out of creating loud, empty, useless noise? Does it feel good to know you are scaring people? Is that what you will stoop to for a sense of power? For most of us, fireworks symbolise the growing selfishness and callousness in this country.

It’s time to stop the nonsense. Fireworks are getting out of hand. Those who use fireworks show less and less consideration or restraint. It feels like they are purposely trying to be as upsetting as possible, and it feels like we have no protection no matter where we turn in this country.

The message is clear: turn your back on what appears to be a minor problem, and you get a major one down the road.