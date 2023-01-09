Calling musicians for Tropicspin Music and Song contest

Arawak Media is calling all amateur musicians and entertainers in the Caribbean and Central America to submit their music videos to be featured at the second annual TropicSpin Music and Song Competition, July 22, 2023.

Submissions are open on TropicSpin.com and will end on July 15, 2023. All entrants have to do is go to TropicSpin.com and upload their music video to the website via a Google Link, Dropbox Link or YouTube link on a Word document with their names, name of song and address, along with e-mail and telephone contact, a media release said.

As per the first TropicSpin in 2022, this year’s winners will be selected by the viewers. Viewers will be allowed to vote on which song they like the most and at the end of the stream, the solo artist or group with the most votes will win the contest. All entrants are encouraged to ask their friends and fans to tune in to the programme and vote for their artists of choice, the release said.

The best solo artist will win US $1,500 and best group will win US $3,000. All entrants must be from a Caribbean and/or Central America on the approved country list on TropicSpin.

Entrants that are two generations removed from the region, for example, someone living in America or Europe but can trace their roots back to the region by no further than their grandparents will also be accepted, the release said.

The TropicSpin Music and Song Competition can be viewed on the Caribbean Magazine Plus Facebook page and YouTube Page, CaribMag TV, in addition, it will be streamed on the Caribbean Cyber Stream.

For more info: 1-242-425-7046, e-mail: editor@caribmagplus.com or Facebook @Caribbean Magazine Plus, Twitter @MagCarib, YouTube @CaribMag TV or Instagram @caribmagplus