An apology for slavery

Reginald Dumas -

Pt I

SPEAKING IN The Hague last December 19, the Netherlands prime minister, Mark Rutte, said that for centuries the Dutch state and its surrogates had “facilitated, stimulated, preserved and profited from slavery, made (human beings) into commodities (which were) exploited and abused, (and) violated (human dignity) in the most horrific way possible.” Successive Dutch governments, he added, had “failed to adequately see and acknowledge that our slavery past continued to have negative effects and still does.”

Rutte damned slavery as a “crime against humanity,” then took a step – a stride, really – without precedent in the official cocoons of those countries once actively involved in the various aspects of the slave trade, transatlantic and other: he offered a public apology. He said:

“Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologise for the past actions of the Dutch state: to enslaved people in the past, everywhere in the world, who suffered as a consequence of those actions, as well as to their daughters and sons, and to all their descendants, up to the present day.”

I congratulate Rutte on his courage in actually using the words “apology” and “apologise.” It wasn’t the first time he had done so, however, while speaking about the malignity of his country’s past colonial behaviour and the indifference of Dutch administrations to it.

Last February he presented “a deep apology to the people of Indonesia…for the systematic and widespread extreme violence by the Dutch (during the Indonesian war of independence from 1945 to 1949)…” He also apologised for “the constant looking away by previous (Dutch) Cabinets.” A politician publicly displaying humanitarianism and ethical consistency! If Rutte isn’t careful, he might end up as an exemplar.

European countries besides the Netherlands were also enthusiastic and cynical actors in the barbaric (but lucrative) tragedies of colonial repression, slavery and genocide – Portugal may have started things, but Britain, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany and France weren’t far behind. They have all avoided using the word “apology” for their atrocities. They prefer – ask Tony Blair or Prince William of Britain, or King Philippe of Belgium – the carefully nondescript term “regret.”

I wrote last year that one of Philippe’s predecessors in office, Leopold II, “began the savagery which is said to have directly or indirectly caused the deaths of about ten million black Congolese.” Ten million. Yet all that Philippe, addressing the Congolese Parliament last June, could manage was to express his “deepest regrets” for the “wounds of the past.” Well, yes, come to think of it, ten million deaths, not to mention the never-ending racism, are a lot of “wounds:” they could be regrettable, even deeply so. But hardly something to apologise for, are they. And, after all, the Congolese weren’t human, were they.

Macaques, the Belgians used to call them,

sales macaques: filthy monkeys. How on earth do you apologise to monkeys?

Rutte has been criticised by some for not, prior to his announcement, sufficiently consulting with, and incorporating the opinions and recommendations of, living descendants of African slaves; his statement was unilateral, they say (although the 2014 ten-point Caricom reparations plan, in calling for a “full, formal apology” from the Europeans, makes no mention of such consultation).

It is a point of view, but I suspect Rutte may have felt that consultation (not only with slave descendants) might have yielded so many competing proposals and positions as to weigh down what he might say and sharply reduce its significance. Better to get the main principle down and then have detailed discussions. As he said, his apology was “not a full stop but a comma. The dialogue on the history of slavery should be held as broadly as possible, not only in the Netherlands, but also, and especially, in the places where it happened, with everyone who is involved or feels involved.”

Rutte has also been taken to task for not mentioning Guyana, a Dutch colony for nearly two centuries, among the Caribbean places where Dutch slavery flourished. But he didn’t mention Tobago either, and for a period in the 17th century Tobago too was a Dutch colony. An area of lower Scarborough is still called “Dutch Fort.”

“We cannot change the past,” Rutte said, “but we can face up to it.” And he conceded that for a long time he saw no reason why contemporary Holland should “take meaningful responsibility for something that happened so long ago. Something that none of us experienced first-hand. But,” he went on, “I was wrong.” A politician publicly admitting error! If Rutte isn’t careful, he might end up as both exemplar and statesman.

But will other European leaders follow in his footsteps?