A sense of duty to the people

Dr Errol Benjamin -

DR ERROL BENJAMIN

THE CONSTRUCTION of the new Manzanilla bypass so soon after the ravaging floods is a remarkable achievement and the Minister of Works should be given plaudits for it. And the people of that community did – no politics, no nothing, just a sincere appreciation for a service which made an important difference in their lives.

Never mind the cries of many all over the country for roads and other infrastructure which have collapsed and affected their lives dramatically in a negative way, in some cases children deprived of their all-important schooling, with seemingly no solution in sight.

What is more important is that the minister’s motivation, inspiration, indeed a sudden call off conscience of his role and responsibility to the people by whom he was elected to serve, seem a flicker of light in the prevailing darkness of the indifference of his colleagues to the cries of the people in almost every area of our national life.

Maybe this act could be the singular precedent that could resuscitate them out of their now accustomed lethargy into a new moral sense, the conscionable in us as humans, that it is our moral responsibility to look after the needs of those who elected us to do so.

Like in National Security where the Manzanilla achievement can inspire a more forensic, informed and strategic approach to crime-fighting pointing to tangible results as against the narcissism of applauding the self when the facts say otherwise, or indulging in “round-the-table talks” more for the politics of it. If Works can do it, why can’t I?

Or in Education, to see the necessity for maximising children’s school time by anticipating well in advance infrastructural and other problems affecting schools and fixing them rather than seeing them as simply part of the portfolio to be dealt with when it is convenient to do so. If Works can show such initiative for the people, why can’t I for the children?

Or in Social Services to avoid the routine of lumping all senior citizens to bear the brunt of impending increases and giving them the special consideration that is their just due. Or showing greater compassion and sensitivity to flood victims by providing the necessary compensation in a timely manner instead of having them wait seemingly ad infinitum. If Works can respond to the urgency of the Manzanilla bypass, can I not emulate this in treating with needy citizens?

Or in Agriculture, not merely to pay lip service to farmers but to recognise their critical role in the nation’s development and to provide them with funding, better access roads, market for their produce, relief for loss by floods for them to fulfil that important role. If Works can see the importance of the Manzanilla bypass and act on it, why can't I give the farmers what they deserve instead of allowing them to languish in a state of hopelessness?

I can go on to speak about other portfolios where there can be a sudden inspiration to take an approach that is in the interest of the people instead of burdening them further.

Like in Finance where revenue can be conceived less in terms of taxation direct and indirect of the people, but more in terms of investment and diversification. Or in Housing where that service is less political and more to serve all the people. Or in Youth Development where all young people matter and not a select few. But the message of this letter is clear.

Some may say that such can never happen because of our brand of politics, ethnic and divisive, in which service to the self trumps service to the people, for there is no need for politicians to account since they are assured of tribal loyalty at the polls, no matter how they underperform.

But is serving the self in the politics at the expense of the people the sum total of your life’s mission? Is it not more worthwhile to consider what your legacy will be as a public figure, what the people will say? Like the woman whose tears have dried up, or the amputee who has no means of support, or the farmer choking on his loss, or the child longing to be in school, et al, now having been provided with the service that is their just due, to hear them say of you, "Well done, good and faithful servant.”

This is now the ennobling experience of the Minister of Works! Can it not be the same for you?