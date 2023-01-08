UNC did not fail to pay rent

Dr Kirk Meighoo -

THE EDITOR: The UNC once again corrects a repeated fabrication made by your newspaper, which brings our party into disrepute and odium.

In an article written on 1 January 2023, your reporter Clint Chan Tack claimed that “The party left its first home at Rienzi Complex, Couva… after the UNC failed to pay a monthly rental fee to the All Trinidad General Workers Union of $25,000.”

This is patently untrue.

The UNC did not fail to pay rent. It refused to accept an arbitrary rent hike.

The UNC has already corrected the Newsday on the very same subject previously, with our letter to the editor dated March 11, 2021.

In fact, you published this correction on March 13, 2021 (https://newsday.co.tt/2021/03/13/unc-move-meant-to-centralise-operations/).

However, Newsday has ignored this previous letter, has repeated this misinformation seven years after the UNC moved office from Rienzi Complex, and did not contact the party on the long-passed matter of its move from Rienzi in 2016.

To many, this appears politically mischievous.

The UNC calls on the Newsday to present truthful and accurate information to the public, without repeating false claims that we have already refuted.

DR KIRK MEIGHOO

PRO, United National Congress