Point Fortin Veterans Basketball honours members

NBFTT president Claire Mitchell -

KIGHLON NEPTUNE and Aniqah Mendoza captured Point Fortin Veterans Basketball Academy’s most improved male and female player awards at the club’s end-of-year ceremony which was recently held at the South West Regional Indoor Sporting Arena.

Mendoza received her prize from National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) president Claire Mitchell while Fitzroy Harewood, keynote speaker and past community basketballer, awarded Neptune for his stellar year.

Jabari Jack copped the most disciplined award and received his accolade from Daron Lall, an academy graduate.

Mitchell brought greetings from the NBFTT and commended the academy on its development work. She noted the number of females in training and said that federation appreciates the group’s commitment to reviving leagues and tournaments within the zone.

The Point Fortin Veterans Basketball Academy is home to more than 60 boys and girls who all reside within the community. They train under coach Anthony ‘Tabby’ Phillip and his team of six coaches – Chester Smith, Anderson Modeste, Raymond Joseph, Philbert Thomas, Dexter Nathanael and David Baptiste.

During his address, Harewood shared stories of what it took local legends such as Victor ‘Voot’ O’Garro to achieve his success. His message was clear that hard work, diligence and practice equals success.

Thomas said, “This is what makes the committee happy about working with children; the look on their faces when they get recognised for all their hard work. We live for those instances when the players respond to train so hard that they acquire scholarships.”