Netball boss: Let's bring back the love via sport

Teams line up during the march past segment at the opening of the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

PRESIDENT of the TT Netball Association Sherry-Ann Blackburn is elated that the Courts All-Sectors Netball League has returned after three years.

“It is a joy and a pleasure to return to netball in TT…covid has certainly kept us away,” Blackburn said during the opening ceremony at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday.

“Let me bring you greetings – happy new year to you, greetings from the TT Netball Association as we reclaim the game. We look forward to you participating in netball in every aspect.”

Blackburn asked the netballers to use the league to bring camaraderie back to TT. “I implore you to use netball as a vehicle of love, to restore the love in our country in using the sport as a tool to demonstrate how we can reclaim not just the sport of netball, but the love that we have lost as a people.”

A knock-out tournament was played on Saturday to mark the start of the season which will run until March.

Police, University of TT (UTT), Fire and Defence Force will feature in the premiership division. TT Post, Defence Force, MIC, Police, Fire Youth, Fire, Jabloteh, UTC, Bermudez and UTT will compete in the championship division. Beginners will play in the alternative division, including University of the West Indies, Police, TT Post and MIC. In the Retro Division (Over-45), Defence Force, Jabloteh, Marvellites and Police will battle.

Matches will be played from 5.30 pm on Tuesday and Thursday, and on Saturday matches will be contested from noon.

Director of sport at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development Patrice Charles is satisfied that female athletes have the chance to be active.

“This sort of commitment to providing women with an opportunity to indulge in healthy and competitive play is essential to the revitalisation, rejuvenation and growth of sport, physical literacy and general health of our nation.”

Charles said the league has the ministry’s backing. “The Ministry of Sport and Community Development remains committed to supporting initiatives such as this as we look forward to strengthening relationships and partnerships with all our stakeholders, to ensure that our sporting programmes and activities remain available and accessible to women.”

Before the start of the knock-out competition, a march past was held. TT Post finished first with 292 points, followed by Police with 286 points and Team UTT with 282. The Fire Service Band played during the march past.