Jereem, Ahye named top NAAA men's, women's athletes of 2022

Michelle-Lee Ahye, left, wins a heat in the women's 100-metre run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

JEREEM RICHARDS and Michelle-Lee Ahye were named the top men's and women's athletes of 2022, at the NAAA (National Association of Athletics Administrations) annual awards, at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain on Saturday.

Richards and Ahye were not in attendance as they are both based in the US. Richards' mother Yvette Wilson collected on her son's behalf and Michelle-Lee's mother Raquel Ahye received the award for her daughter.

A number of other awards were presented on the night including the youth athletes of the year. Middle distance runners Kayleigh Forde and Keeran Sriskandarajah won the girls and boys awards respectively. Sprinter Shaniqua Bascombe won the girls junior athlete of the year and long jumper/high jumper Aaron Antoine copped the boys junior athlete of the year.