Jacob Jacelon brightens up the tennis court

Jacob Jacelon won the Under-10 division one RBC Junior Tennis tournament in 2020. Photo by Roger Jacob

JACOB Jacelon brings a lot of colour when he steps on the tennis court. Jacob, 11 is not afraid to be himself as the tennis player often stands out on the court with his colourful socks.

Every year on March 21, people all over the world wear colourful or mismatched socks to raise awareness on Down's syndrome. Jacob has worn colourful socks on Down syndrome day, but he does not stop there. He wears it on the court so people can recognise him from a distance.

When Newsday Kids spoke to Jacob at the St Mary’s College tennis courts in St James, he was his usual colourful self wearing pink socks to train.

“About a year (now I am wearing these socks). Down's syndrome day (I started wearing it).” Jacob said the other tennis players like seeing him in the colourful socks.

Asked what are his goals for the new year, Jacob said in 2023 he wants to succeed in the classroom and in sport.

“To do well in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (and) to win more tennis tournaments.”

Jacob, a student of St Andrew’s Private School in Maraval, wants to attend Fatima College.

He is coached by Richard Chung at Total Tennis Academy.

But he also participates in other activities.

He won the Under-12 aquathlon category at the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation Schools Aquathlon event in November 2022. This year, Jacob said he wants to “compete in another aquathlon and do lots of 5Ks.” In aquathlon athletes must swim and run.

Jacob wants to attempt a triathlon as well, an event which requires you to swim, ride a bicycle and run.

“I haven’t competed in a triathlon as yet. Only aquathlon, 5Ks and tennis so far.”

He said tennis is his first choice in sports.

“I would choose to be in a tennis final in front of a packed crowd. Tennis is my favourite sport.”

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, 19, is Jacob’s favourite tennis player. “He is young and plays really good tennis. He inspires me. He has a good temper, he does not get angry.”

Jacob said he tries to manage his nerves before competing. “I still get very nervous, but I try to breathe deep to stay calm.”

During a tennis match he wants to be more like Alcaraz by not getting frustrated or too sad on the court.

“My weakness is the mental part of my game. I find it hard to control my emotions on court.”

Jacob said he is always trying to improve on his game. “My forehand is better than my backhand, but my backhand is improving.”

The most special moment for Jacob was winning a tournament in 2020.

“The best moment was when I won the Under-10 division one RBC Junior Tennis tournament in 2020. It was the first time I won a tournament. I want to win more tournaments.”

Jacob had fun during the Christmas holidays playing tennis and watching the FIFA World Cup.

“I had lots of fun playing a friendly tennis tournament at Total Tennis Academy. There were players visiting from Guyana and St Lucia. At first I was supporting Brazil (in the World Cup), but then Argentina when Brazil left.” Jacob was smiling at the end as Argentina won the World Cup.