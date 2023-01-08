Hummingbirds claw Flamingos for Namalco U-23 title

The TT Cricket Board gave an additional prize to the six man of the match awardees in the three preliminary rounds of the Namalco Under-23 Cup. In photo, the president of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath, left, hands over a $350 cheque to Masqueraders captain Joshua James on Saturday for his outstanding match-winning century on Wednesday. -

A 48-run unbroken last-wicket partnership, in 4.2 overs, from Jevon George (25) and Chris Sadanan (24), as well as good bowling performances from George (3/22) and Damion Joachim (2/7), proved pivotal for Hummingbirds in their 52-run Victory over Flamingos, in the rain-affected Namalco Under-23 Cup final on Saturday.

Early morning showers saw the contest reduced to 25 overs per side, before a ball was bowled, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Flamingos sent Hummingbirds in to bat, and the latter, despite having a slow start, rallied to 168/9 after their 25 overs, courtesy the crucial partnership from George and Sadanan.

However, in reply, Flamingos had a shaky start and were eventually restricted for 116/8 in 25 overs.

Batting first, Hummingbirds were led by Tariq Mohammed (48), coupled with the knocks from George and Sadanan. Mohammed’s knock comprised five fours and came from 46 balls.

George faced 13 balls and struck two sixes and one four, while Sadanan hit a six and two fours in his 14-ball innings.

Topping the bowling for Flamingos was Lemuel Matthews (3/31) and Justin Manick (2/27).

In their turn at the crease, Flamingos lost opener Thurton without a run on the board. Fellow opener Aaron Bankay smashed 46 but the next five batsmen crumbled for just 43 runs.

Sameer Ali tried to resuscitate the innings with a knock of 38 but his efforts went in vain.

Justyn Gangoo (1/22) and Sadanan (1/30) were also among the wickets for Hummingbirds.