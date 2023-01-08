Fatima hammer Notre Dame 17-1 in Ventures Hockey

Trinidad and Tobago's Felicia King (front) battles for the ball with Peru's Paloma Larranaga during their Women's Pan American Cup match at Santiago, Chile on January 21, 2022. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AM HOCKEY. -

FATIMA HAMMERED Notre Dame 17-1 in their second Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament veterans match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, on Friday.

Christina Abreu led all scorers with five goals while Sean Nivet scored four. Sheldon Poujade and Colin Young netted three each. Also scoring for Fatima were Hillary St Louis and Alan Yong.

Notre Dame’s lone goal came in the fifth minute courtesy Sarah Ramcharan.

This was Fatima’s first win in the veterans after losing 5-0 to Queen's Park in their opening match on Thursday.

Police also maintained their dominance in this division as they beat Shape 7-2. Atiba Whittington and Dwain Quan Chan scored twice for the lawmen while Antonio Quashie, Nicholas Wren and Dave Richards notched one apiece.

Shape’s Kurt Adamson scored twice for his team.

Police have two wins in two games after they crushed Notre Dame 18-4 in their first match on Thursday.

Paragon also recorded their first win of the tourney in the women’s division as they bettered Ventures 4-0. Two goals from Felicia King-Ashby and one each from Avion Barclay and Alana Lewis separated both teams.

Additionally, in the men’s A category, Defence Force got past Saints 5-2. Marcus James sent the servicemen ahead in the third and fifth minutes but Shakeem Fausette pulled one back for Saints in the seventh.

However, Defence Force went further ahead via a pair of goals from Shaquille Daniel in the 14th and 16th minutes. Tivesarid Garnett scored another for Saints in the 24th minute but it made no real difference as Mickel Pierre completed the win with a goal in the 31st minute.

Action ends on Sunday with the semi-finals and final.