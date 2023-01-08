Chess master Vishnu Singh earns hat-trick of titles in 2022

International Master Vishnu Singh (left) and Paladins secretary Andrew Bowles -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s first chess International Master (IM), Vishnu Singh, won all three tournaments he contested in 2022.

In the return of Knights Chess Club’s Louis Gomez-Pestana Memorial Tournament (rapid format) on August 1-2, after an absence of two years, Singh placed first, with Zara La Fleur in second place and Brad Munroe-Brown in third position. The tournament, sponsored by the family of Clayton Gomez, was held at Aranguez North Secondary School.

Then came the Kenneth Phillip Memorial Open Tournament (classic format), which took place in October at Tunapuna Secondary School. Singh successfully defended his title, ending with full points after six rounds. Second was La Fleur followed by Andrew Bowles, Trevor Haynes, Colin Knight and Leonard Duncan. Women Candidate Master (WCM) Shemilah James took home the female prize while Brad Munroe-Brown won the best junior prize.

The tournament, organised by Paladins Chess Club, is being sponsored annually by the Kenneth Phillip Foundation which was formed in 1959 by Tranquillity Primary School students who attended Phillip's Standard Five class and who passed for secondary schools of their choice.

The Foundation is currently managed by Carlyle Maitland. The runner-up prize was sponsored by United States resident Indarjeet Sahadeo.

And, in December, when Knights Chess Club returned with the De Verteuil Memorial Tournament (classic format), Singh finished a point ahead of second-placed Candidate Master (CM) and FIDE Instructor (FI) Dev Soondarsingh, with Leonard Duncan third. Arthur Superville of Southern Chess Club was fourth. Munroe-Brown and Kalel Scoon shared the junior prize.