Woo Trinis to Tobago at Carnival

Thousands of revellers on the road in Crown Point to enjoy the inaugural Tobago carnival last October. FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID -

THE EDITOR: I recently saw on the news that Tobago is having Carnival in 2023 on the same days as the Trinidad Carnival. I was a little taken back as Tobago just had its Carnival in October.

This is something I wrote about years ago, saying that Tobago should have its own Carnival at a set time of the year, separate from Trinidad.

I love my Carnival but to me it is not what it used to be. The bikinis/costumes and the speed of the modern music on the road are a challenge for older people but loved by the younger folks.

I have noticed for years that even though thousands of people take part in Carnival, either playing in bands or as spectators, hundreds of others go to the beaches to enjoy themselves.

That is the marketing that Tobago should use – encouraging Trinidadians and tourists to get away from the bacchanal, come over and relax and enjoy the beauty of the sister island.

It is an opportunity for the hotels and other places to hire the stage sides of some of the Tobago steelbands, encouraging them to come out and entertain at different venues. By doing this both islands will benefit.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley