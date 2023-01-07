Take fireworks out of public's hands

THE EDITOR: The Fireworks Action Coalition of TT (FACTT) has received numerous reports from all corners of the country that for Old Year's Night and continuing for two days (at the time of writing) into the new year, the fireworks explosions were bigger, louder and longer than ever before.

This was preceded by the boastful advertisement of one of the distributors that the explosions would be bigger and louder than ever before. The confidence of this distributor to speak out is obviously boosted by the protection they are afforded by the Government at the expense of the defenceless vulnerable groups that receive no empathy and have no rights or protection.

We question too the role of the media and why are they not reporting on the numerous incidents of gang warfare and criminal activity that are erupting and circulating on social media videos.

As crime is spiralling and the country is crumbling, the Government continues to influence the nation's demise by permitting our youth and general population access to fireworks.

This is also contributing to the savagery of our population as witnessed in the videos circulating and as referred to by President Paula-Mae Weekes. The selfish acts of a demonic minority rule.

The video evidence circulating on social media of the cruelty and harm inspired by fireworks and the damage resulting from fireworks over this Christmas through New Year celebrations 2022/2023 is evidence enough to act immediately to take fireworks out of the hands of the general public.

How does the Government intend to suppress and eradicate crime if not by addressing the accessibility to fireworks by our youth and the general population for whom fireworks serve as an introduction to criminal behaviour?

If the Prime Minister, Attorney General and Cabinet members do not recognise that runaway criminality is the highlight of their stewardship, they are living in Satan's deep abyss.

If the Government is serious about redoubling efforts to fight crime it must start by immediately taking fireworks out of the hands of the general public and accepting responsibility for the negative fallout of fireworks on citizens.

ROGER MARSHALL

Fireworks Action

Coalition of TT