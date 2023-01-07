San Fernando chamber head backs Kangaloo nomination

President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh. -

PRESIDENT of the San Fernando Greater Chamber Kiran Singh is very happy that another San Fernandian – Christine Kangaloo – has been nominated by Government to be the next President.

Three former presidents – Noor Hassanali (deceased), George Maxwell Richards (deceased) and Anthony Carmona – were/are from the southland.

Singh applauded the choice.

Singh said, “It is certainly significant that the government has chosen another southerner for the office of President.

“Coming from a strong southern family, with a strong legal background plus her experience in the Parliament, the fact that she is not tainted by corruption or politics, and the fact that she is female, may bring some balance to the national discussions we need to have.“Discussion on issues such as crime, gender based violence, she can bring a difference in how we approach those issues that need to be vented in the public.”

Singh advanced the need for stronger, more independent voices that the country has had in the past.

He believes with her level of intelligence and experience, she can bring the balance between the Opposition and Government in spite of her history with the PNM which has nominated her.

“During her time in the Senate, I can’t recall having heard the Opposition question her balance or how she ruled the Senate.

“She has acted as President in the past, so she is coming with some level of experience. She is not green to the job, and that may be just what we need in the office of the President, that was not there before.”