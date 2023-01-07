Police trounce Notre Dame twice in Ventures Invitational Hockey

POLICE trounced Notre Dame by heavy margins twice on Thursday night as action flicked off in the Ventures International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook.

In the veterans division, Police scored eight goals in nine minutes to drub Notre Dame 18-4. Later on, the lawmen defeated Notre Dame 7-0 in the men’s A division.

The veterans’ saw Roger Daniel score six goals (third, 10th, 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th), while Nicholas Wren (11th, 13th, 19th and 20th) and Antonio Quashie (14th, 18th, 19th and 20th) netted four each, as Police began their 2023 campaign with a dominant display.

Dwain Quan Chan (13th and 22nd) also scored two while Neil Lashley (fourth) and Fernando Beatrice (28th) contributed one each.

Notre Dame’s Selwyn King found the back of the net in the sixth and 39th minutes while Keith De Peza (ninth) and Joel LeGendre (16th) scored one apiece.

In the A division, Police’s Akim Toussaint (third and 31st) and Nicholas Grant (10th and 18th) scored twice, while there were one each from Jordan Reynos (26th), Justin Beharry (29th) and Mark Ayen (32nd) in their 7-0 triumph over Notre Dame.

Other veteran matches on Thursday saw Malvern beat Fatima 6-2 and Queen's Park get past Fatima 5-0.

Wednesday’s season openers saw Ventures evade Police 8-1 and Magnolia and Paragon draw 3-3 in the women’s division.

Defence Force thumped Police 7-0 (men’s A), Queen's Park bettered Paragon 4-2 (men’s B) and the Parkites beat Shape 4-1 (veterans).

Final round matches are carded on Saturday, with the semi-finals and final scheduled for Sunday.

Saturday’s Matches –

Men's A: Notre Dame vs Saints, Police vs Saints, Defence Force vs Notre Dame

Men's B: Queen's Park vs Fatima, Paragon vs Malvern, Paragon vs Fatima, Queen's Park vs Malvern

Women's: Paragon vs Police, Ventures vs Magnolia, Magnolia vs Police

Veterans: Police vs Fatima, Queen's Park vs Notre Dame, Shape vs Fatima, Queen's Park vs Police, Notre Dame vs Shape