Nurses fete to help healthcare workers

A registered nurse and artist RKG D’Artiste at the launch of the Nurses All-Inclusive Fete.

After years of intense activity due to the covid19 pandemic, nurses are ready to de-stress with supporters and well wishers of all essential workers at The Nurses All-Inclusive Fete 2023.

Hosted by Lyke We Entertainment, part of the proceeds will be donated to the family of an essential worker who was lost to covid19.

Letitia Cox, TT Registered Nurses Association industrial relations officer, said it will go to the family of nursing and midwifery personnel, attendants and domestic staff who worked at a public health facility during the pandemic and either lost their lives or suffered severe disability. Priority would be given to families with dependents who were 18 years and younger, and have proof of financial need.

The size of the donation would be based on the profitability of the event.

She said the Nurses All-Inclusive committee also decided to choose a worthy cause to donate to for each event it hosts in the future.

“Nursing is at the heart of healthcare and we have always been very giving and compassionate to our patients. It’s in our very nature to give. Coming from that background, we believe part proceeds should go to some sort of cause to help others.”

The event will take place at Sound Forge, 1 Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo, on February 11 from 5 pm. It will include performances by Patrice Roberts, Iwer George, Jadel, Swappi, Cassie, Bass, KMC, RKG D’Artiste and more.

Tickets cost $600 and are available at Phats International, Trincity Mall or by calling 487-4518.