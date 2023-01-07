NIS amnesty extended to January 31

The Minister of Finance has extended the amnesty for NIS payments to January 31.

So far, the NIS amnesty has raised $90 million.

In a release on Friday, the Finance Ministry said Finance Minister Colm Imbert had extended the deadline for the payment of outstanding NIS contributions, without having to pay interest and/or penalties, from December 31, 2022 to January 31.

The release said the decision to extend the deadline is as a result of the Minister’s desire to afford companies, agencies and other entities who are in arrears of their NIS contributions, essentially as a result of the financial difficulties they experienced under the covid19 restrictions and the associated economic downturn in 2020 and 2021, a bit more time to pay their outstanding NIS contributions without facing penalties and interest that could further hamper their businesses.

Organisations with outstanding NIS contributions are urged to take advantage of this extension of time.