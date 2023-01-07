Foreign Minister Browne signs Pelé condolence book

Amery Browne - Jeff Mayers

MINISTER OF Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne visited the Embassy of the Federative Republic of Brazil on Thursday to sign the condolence book opened in honour of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé, who died on December 29.

Browne conveyed the sympathies of the TT government and its people on the passing of Pelé to Rodrigo do Amaral Souza, ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest footballer of all time.

He died owing to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition.