Chag institute without rudder

T

HE EDITOR: There is an important training institution in Chaguaramas named CFTDI. This stands for Caribbean Fisheries and Training and Development Institute.

Everyone in the maritime industry has probably gone there at one time or the other. It has provided instruction and nautical certification to countless thousands of individuals since the mid 70s.

The problem is that it does not have either a principal or a board of directors. In keeping with the language of our industry, it is a ship without a rudder.

Four years are too long to await the appointment of a principal. The entire board has been gone for five months and the place is suffering.

It is not my place to point out who is responsible for this neglect. It is, I feel, my responsibility to ask for assistance and rectification of this situation.

I truly hope that, through the publication of this problem, it may help to expedite some form of relief.

CAPT R WILD

via e-mail