Browne signs condolence book for Benedict XVI

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne visited the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See (Vatican City) on Thursday to sign the condolence book opened after the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict XVI passed away on December 31.

In a release, the ministry said Browne conveyed the profound sadness of the government and people of TT on the passing of Benedict XVI to Reverend Santiago De Wit Guzmán. He also witnessed the signing.

Benedict XVI died at 95 and was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job in February 2013. His resignation resulted in the global Catholic Church having two popes. This is because Pope Francis was elected as his successor, but he was not an acting pope. Benedict then adopted the title of Pope Emeritus, which acknowledged his existence and tenure as a living former head of the church.