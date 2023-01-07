Bravo XI whip Khan XI in Red Force trial match

TT Red Force batsman Tion Webster plays a shot during a practice match at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on Thursday. - Angelo Marcelle

PACERS TION Webster, Shannon Gabriel and Uthman Muhammad did the damage on Friday, with the ball, as the Darren Bravo XI whipped the Imran Khan XI by an innings and 64 runs, on the final day of their three-day TT Red Force trial match at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on Friday.

Medium pacer Webster collected four wickets for 30 runs, former West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took 2/13 and fast-medium bowler Uthman Muhammad got 2/23 as the Khan XI, in their second innings, were bundled out for 110.

Veteran batsman Jason Mohammed topscored for the Khan XI with 32 and Terrence Hinds chipped in with an unbeaten 17.

Earlier on Friday, the Bravo XI, who resumed their first innings on 315/9 in response to the Khan XI's 160, were dismissed for 334, when leg-spinner Khan trapped Muhammad leg-before for 21. Charles was not out on 25.

The Red Force players will now turn their attention to the North/South Classic, which will take place from January 12-15 at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Scores –

KHAN XI 160 - Jyd Goolie 54, Terrence Hinds 28, Joshua Da Silva 25; Bryan Charles 4/31, Tion Webster 2/19 and 110 - Jason Mohammed 32, T Hinds 17 not out; T Webster 4/30, Shannon Gabriel 2/13, Uthman Muhammad 2/23 vs BRAVO XI 334 - T Webster 107, Darren Bravo 60, Vikash Mohan 55; Imran Khan 4/64, T Hinds 3/47, Shaaron Lewis 2/108. Bravo XI won by an innings and 64 runs.