Who to blame for school fire?

THE EDITOR: It was divine timing which prevented a major catastrophe at the Fanny Village Government Primary School on January 1 when there was a fire there.

The school, which cost $37 million to rebuild, was only reopened on November 14, 2022. It originally burned down in April 2015.

Initial reports stated that the January1 fire may have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

Three classrooms in the science, technology and computer departments were destroyed.

Can anyone imagine what could have happened if that fire had started while classes were in session, and students were in those specific rooms?

Who was responsible for the electrical installations at the school? Did the Electrical Inspectorate do a proper job prior to signing off on the electrical work? Was the fire due to a T&TEC surge?

This is a brand new school. Is anyone going to be held responsible? Or is this matter to be swept under the carpet like so many others, never to be heard about again?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope