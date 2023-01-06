Webster hits 107 in Red Force trial match

TT Red Force batsman Tion Webster plays a shot during a practice match at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on Thursday. - Angelo Marcelle

TION Webster cracked a century on day two of a three-day TT Red Force trial match to put the Darren Bravo XI in a commanding position at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Thursday.

The Bravo XI closed day two on 315 for nine and lead by 155 runs on first innings after the Imran Khan XI were all out for 160 on day one.

Webster’s innings helped the Bravo XI recover from a shaky 133/5 when Bravo fell for 60 off 67 balls with 12 fours. Vikash Mohan also caught the eye of the selectors hitting nine fours in his innings of 55 off 82 deliveries opening the batting.

Webster, with support from Kyle Kissoondath (28), Joshua James (23) and Bryan Charles (20 not out), rescued the innings. Webster attacked the bowlers hitting nine fours and four sixes in his 110-ball stay at the crease.

Medium pacer Terrance Hinds grabbed 3/47 in 13 overs, leg spinner Khan picked up 3/63 in 21 overs and fast bowler Shaaron Lewis snatched 2/90 in 15.4 overs. Red Force are preparing for the West Indies Four-Day Championships which bowl off in early February.

The trial match continues on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

IMRAN KHAN XI 160 – Jyd Goolie 54 retired, Terrance Hinds 28, Joshua Da Silva 25; Bryan Charles 4/31, Tion Webster 2/19 vs DARREN BRAVO XI 315/9 – Tion Webster 107, Darren Bravo 60, Vikash Mohan 55; Terrance Hinds 3/47, Imran Khan 3/63, Shaaron Lewis 2/90.