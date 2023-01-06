Venues to accommodate sport, cultural events during Carnival

Jean Pierre Complex - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development said the Hasely Crawford Stadium and the Jean Pierre Complex will be able to host sport and cultural events during Carnival 2023.

A media release by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development on Thursday, said, “On January 4 the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Sport Company of TT and the Urban Development Company of TT met once again to further develop plans for hosting both sports activities and cultural events at the sporting facilities under the ministry’s remit. Athletes, national governing bodies and members of the cultural fraternity continue to be accommodated at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and Jean Pierre Complex until the end of Carnival 2023.”

Both the Hasely Crawford Stadium and Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo have been popular venues to host Carnival events.

The release said many sporting venues will be upgraded in the coming months.

“Construction works are carded to take place at many sporting facilities across the nation. Works are in progress at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, the procurement process is well on the way for the Ato Boldon Stadium, the scope of works is being confirmed for the Manny Ramjohn and Larry Gomes Stadia, and Skinner Park is scheduled to be completed and delivered before the end of January.”

TT will host the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4-11. Attention will be given to the Hasely Crawford Stadium for the games.

“During this quarter of the fiscal year, the Hasely Crawford Stadium will be given priority since the athletics component of the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium later this year.”

During the Commonwealth Youth Games, athletics, swimming and cycling are scheduled to take place in Trinidad, while rugby, netball, beach volleyball and triathlon are scheduled to take place in Tobago.

The release said construction work will “intensify at the end of February.” Carnival ends on February 21 this year.

The release said everyone will be comfortable using the facilities.

“Health, safety and security remain the utmost priority in order to protect all users of the facilities. Stakeholders must agree to comply with all health and safety requirements and protocols, which may result in increased costs and logistical challenges for some organisers.”

A meeting will be held with sports and cultural stakeholders on January 17 to further finalise plans until the end of Carnival 2023.

“Thereafter, no activities and events would be accommodated at the Hasely Crawford Stadium to facilitate construction works that must be completed in time for hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023.”