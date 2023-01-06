Trinidad and Tobago footballer Telfer joins Miami FC

Ryan Telfer -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago men’s team footballer Ryan Telfer has been signed by Miami FC.

The announcement was made on Thursday on the club’s Twitter page.

Telfer, 28, played for Columbus Crew II last season in the Major League Soccer Next Pro League (third division). He scored three goals in 12 appearances for the club.

Telfer will be playing in a league with more quality players as Miami FC play in the United Soccer League, the second tier of US football.

Telfer, who plays as a winger or a striker for TT, has scored seven times in 18 international appearances.