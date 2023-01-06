Stoking generosity in teens

Dr Asha Pemberton

Dr Asha Pemberton

A pivotal role of parenting teenagers is to nurture their character strengths. Teens with a solid base of morals and values are more likely to contribute to their communities, form secure and healthy relationships, and develop their resilience during trying times.

Young people who build on their character strengths during adolescence become productive, thriving, healthy adults. Generosity is a key character strength for teens. People who give to others freely and abundantly, whether through financial support or donating their time, report higher happiness levels.

Additionally, those who volunteer their time and get involved in their communities are more likely to be self-confident and less likely to participate in risky behaviours. As we emerge from the holiday season, through which the focus of young people is often on receiving gifts and material things, the New Year provides an opportunity to focus on generosity and giving.

Teach teens to share

One way that teenagers reinforce the act of giving is through teaching them the importance of sharing. During earlier childhood, parents, take time to ensure that young children share, particularly when tantrums and screams emerge. Toddlers become loud and defiant when they perceive that something of theirs is being taken away.

Parents in turn, usually respond promptly to teach them this valuable lesson of sharing. Somehow this gets lost in older childhood or adolescence, where oftentimes, parents even encourage teens to be more defiant about keeping things to themselves and not sharing. This often demonstrates itself in school settings, in which many young people go as far as hiding information or resources from other students. This is to be discouraged. Whether through tangible items, academic support or time, encourage young people to actively share with their siblings, peers and colleagues as a first step in developing generosity.

Model generous behaviour

As parents, the New Year is an excellent time to reflect. Think about your attitudes toward charity, volunteerism and donation, and the messages you send to your young people.

Do you reflect the kindness and sensitivity to others that you would like your teens to exhibit?

Do your teens see you helping neighbours, giving to charity, or donating to causes?

Do your teens hear you talk about arising concerns in the community with a tone of consideration and care?

If you do engage in charitable work, ensure that as your children become teenagers that they are aware of it. Not from a perspective of making a show, but to consolidate within their minds that such acts should be done consistently.

Praise the giving impulse

When you see your teenagers being generous, even in the most subtle of ways, take time to provide positive reinforcement and praise. Sometimes young people do many amazing but simple things which go noticed but unheralded. In the same way that young people are reprimanded when they err, they should be rewarded when they do well.

In addition to praise, take time to connect the act of giving and their emotions. Encourage them to vocalise how they feel when they help others. Creating that connection between action and positive emotion forms an additional pathway that supports future action. Generosity is connected to happiness and through making that connection clear to young people, they are more likely to repeat the activity in the future.

Create opportunities

We live in a time where there is no shortage of opportunity within our community to be generous and assist others – whether through donation of time, environmental actions, working with schools, religious groups or the wider community. Young people, however, will often need the nudge and encouragement to do so.

Many school-based clubs exist which actively involve youth in activities of generosity. Encourage them to become members now that the new term has begun. Beyond that, parents can themselves keep a mindful eye as to ways in which families can become involved.

Most importantly, let these acts be small but consistent now and through the New Year. By making generosity an overall goal for 2023, young people can take steps repeatedly toward building a more generous generation for our nation.