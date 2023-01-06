Sports vs culture

Aerial view of Skinner Park renovation work in progress. File Photo - Jeff K Mayers

WE ENDORSE the call made this week by San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello for priority to be given to sporting events when it comes to the use of the newly redeveloped Skinner Park facility.

However, we also believe it important to strike a balance between the needs of the sporting community with that of cultural and tourism stakeholders who have a role to play in making these facilities sustainable.

There is no reason why the country’s billion-dollar sporting infrastructure, including the many facilities that are like Skinner Park, cannot perform multiple functions and be maximised economically.

This is something needed not only in relation to the annual Carnival ritual, but also all year round.

“I think sports should be a priority for the park as opposed to cultural events,” Mr Regrello said this week as the redevelopment agency, the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott), prepares to hand over the facility.

The mayor was bolstered in his view by the need for better synergies between surrounding communities and sporting facilities.

“I saw Hasely Crawford running at Skinner Park when he was about 13-15 years old,” he noted, referring to this country’s first Olympic gold medallist. “I was still in primary school. Look where Hasely reached.”

Mr Regrello has a point. Too often, there is a sense of disconnect between the people whom these facilities are meant to serve and those that end up using them.

And the long history of Skinner Park suggests it was meant to be more closely aligned with community recreation than external uses.

It was gifted to the people of San Fernando in 1926 by GC Skinner, then manager of the Ste Madeleine Sugar Company.

At that time, it was likely envisioned as a much-needed hub for idyllic recreational activity.

It could not have been imagined that it might one day be used for huge, flashy cultural events and fetes. Calypso Fiesta, the monarch semifinals, which draws thousands of calypso lovers, was something that came later.

When sporting facilities are used for cultural events, there is always the risk of damage being done, and this is also a factor that needs to be considered.

But countries all over the world have found a way to make use of large arenas without jeopardising their ability to serve sporting communities.

For example, one of the most anticipated events on the annual US cultural calendar is the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Not only is this event held in a sporting arena, it takes place, as its name suggests, literally in the middle of a sporting event.

There needs to be seamless integration of sporting, cultural and tourism needs when it comes to our stadiums.

The truth is, while sports should take priority, cultural events bring in the income needed to make these many expensive facilities sustainable economically.