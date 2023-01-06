Sanitising stations at Carnival events vital

THE EDITOR: Fete promoters and Carnival interest groups ought to be cognisant of the fact covid19 is very much still circulating in the country, something which would be exacerbated by the vast number of visitors expected to land on our shores for the "Mother of all Carnivals."

In this regard, while it is expected that those of us attending these events (to use the boxing terminology) must protect ourselves at all times, I think the onus is also on those promoting these events to assist in protecting us.

I attended the Soca in Moka fete last Sunday and I was extremely disappointed that the organisers did not see it fit to liberally invest in sanitising stations throughout the venue.

Apart from the sinks in the washrooms, I saw only a couple of hand-washing sinks, one of which (the most accessible) stopped dispensing water midway through the fete, with the tap being eventually wrapped with a plastic bag.

This is a far cry from the Taste of Carnival last year, and some events later in that year like UWI’s Fete Champêtre, where there were sanitising stations practically within touching distance of one another throughout the venue.

Of course, there are those who would say you have the option of staying home, or, if you insist on going out, to walk with your own sanitiser, and they are correct.

However, all I am asking is that the organisers of these events help those of us who are ardent Carnival lovers to help ourselves. Don’t be complacent or try to increase your profits by looking to save a few dollars on sanitisation costs. All of us will benefit in the long run if event organisers have an adequate number of sanitising stations at their events.

CLAUDE A JOB

via e-mail