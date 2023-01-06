Rangers support Trinity Moka's football programme

Manager of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers Richard Ferguson, left, presents a projector to Trinity College acting principal Ann Niles. -

TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers football club sponsored Trinity College, Moka four projectors in support of the school’s football programme.

Rangers' owner and manager Richard Ferguson recently presented the projectors to the school's acting principal Ann Niles.

Ferguson said the goal is to help develop the student-athlete. “It’s important for us to continue to support the student athletes and by extension the student population,” Ferguson said.

“The intention of this partnership is not only to develop footballers, but to develop student athletes as we have compiled a year round holistic programme to improve the athletes as well as the students. This is in keeping with the continued agreement and support in the development of each student-athlete.”