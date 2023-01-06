Old Year's/Old Clothes football match celebrates 70th anniversary
The 70th edition of the Old Year's/Old Clothes football match at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, took place on its traditional date, December 31.
Edward "Eddie" Hart is a former Tunapuna Member of Parliament (MP), for the People’s National Movement (PNM), during a 15-year period.
Hart was present to kick-off the proceedings and hopes that the annual tradition continues.
