Khan urges young cricketers to impress Red Force selectors

Imran Khan -

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

VETERAN TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan wants his team’s less experienced players for next week’s Senior North/South Classic to seize this opportunity and catch the eyes of the team's selectors as preparations climax ahead of Cricket West Indies’ Regional Four-Day Tournament.

Khan is captain of the South team; one which boasts a wealth of experience and youthful talent.

The more seasoned contenders like Khan, Jason Mohammed and Shannon Gabriel and joined by talented youngsters such as Cephas Cooper, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Kissoondath, Jyd Goolie, Justin Manick, Shaaron Lewis, Rajeev Ramnath, Shiva Sankar and Ryan Bandoo.

This year’s North/South Classic, which bowls off on Thursday, is the final trial match for players intent on being selected for the Red Force team, for the four-day tourney.

Khan wants his younger generation of troops, most of whom have already began the 2023 season competing in the Namalco Under-23 Cup, to perform well and give themselves a real chance of breaking into the Red Force team.

The Classic, he believes, can catapult them into Red Force set-up.

“I was part of this match back in the day. I scored some runs, took some wickets and was selected (to Red Force). This game is important, the last trial game for the season, it’s important for the guys, even the senior players, to perform well to be selected.

“(The younger players) have been training with us for a while now and this is a good opportunity for them to showcase their talent. Hopefully they use this opportunity to prove they can step up to the next level and, hopefully, it goes well for them,” he said.

North, Khan said, also boasts a number of experienced players and is captained by former West Indies player Darren Bravo.

Also among them are West Indies’ Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, Jeremy Solozano, Khary Pierre, Keagan Simmons and Terrance Hinds. Their young bunch comprises Sion Hackett, Vikash Mohan and Mikkel Govia among others.

North is being coached by former Red Force player Rayad Emrit while South will be guided by Debideen Manick.

Khan added, “If you look at both teams, it’s probably the best set of guys in the country and performance will have a lot to play on the day.

“Throughout the whole year, guys keep asking for this game (Classic). It’s important for both teams. At the end of the day, cricket must win, and hopefully its south.”

Khan is also part of the regional four-day squad currently in-training with Red Force coach David Furlonge. He was also part of the TT team which won the coveted title in 2005. Since then however, the title continues to evade the red, white and black.

Khan hopes the team’s fortunes change this time around.

“I think we are settling down. We’ve been training for the past couple years together. It’s all about understanding your personal game and what you need to bring to the table for the team to be successful and I think that’s one key role the younger guys need to understand that going forward,” he said.

The first two rounds of the four-day features the six territorial franchise teams bowling off from February 1 to February 11 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, and the CCG and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

After a near five-week break, the last three rounds will be played from March 15 to April 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Tarouba), Queen’s Park Oval (St Clair) and Diego Martin Sports Complex (Diego Martin) in Trinidad, after which the champions will be crowned and presented with the Headley-Weekes trophy – a symbol of supremacy in the West Indies four-day, first-class competitions.