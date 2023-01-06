Flamingos to meet Hummingbirds in Namalco U-23 final

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

FLAMINGOS’ superior net run-rate has confirmed them a spot in Saturday’s Namalco Under-23 Cup final against Hummingbirds.

Despite losing their last preliminary round match against confirmed finalists Hummingbirds on Wednesday, Flamingos finished tied with Masqueraders on four points, while Scarlet Ibis were eliminated.

Flamingos and Masqueraders shared an identical match record – one win, one loss and one no-result.

However, match officials calculated each team’s net run-rate and Flamingos (0.059) deservedly got the nod ahead of Masqueraders (-0.991) even though the latter defeated Scarlet Ibis by four wickets on Wednesday in their final round match.

Flamingos now meet Hummingbirds in Saturday’s final and will have a chance to improve on their performance from the last game, with the title up for grabs.

HUMMINGBIRDS: Cephas Cooper (captain), Tariq Mohammed, Navin Bidaisee, Antonio Gomez (wicketkeeper), Damion Joachim, Aaron Nanan, Nicholas Ali, Kyle Roopchand, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Jevon George, Vanir Maharaj, Mbeki Joseph, Justyn Gangoo, Chris Sadanan; Stephen Ramkisson (manager), Amin Forgenie (coach).

FLAMINGOS: Matthew Patrick (captain), Denzil Antoine, Daniel Ramsawak, Isaiah Ali, Aaron Bankay, Rahul Pitiram, Shiva Sankar, Justin Manick, Sameer Ali, Ryan Bandoo, Lemuel Matthews, Amrit Dass, Crystian Thurton, Kieron John; Frank Simmons (manager), Gibran Mohammed (coach)