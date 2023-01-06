Don't sit on the sidelines

THE EDITOR: It is often said that the West Indian lives with the confidence of their tropical paradise being the same today and tomorrow as it were yesterday. However, one pandemic, one war and one subsequent economic downturn later and it would only be the foolish who claim our region is whole.

Our economies are hostage to externalities, our social structures still live under the shadow of colonialism and our political classes seem ineffective at best, deceptive at worst. Where and how do we turn things around? The when is now and the how is by tackling our fundamental characteristic as a people – our apathy.

We must understand that politics isn't for the suits and ties only, but for all people. We must realise that making change is far more than sitting back and hoping that the right candidate comes to the ballot one day.

Collective change will come from each individual realising that they are as important to our state of affairs as anyone else. For young people, speaking about social issues, joining an NGO or even having conscious conversations with their peers is part of the societal change we need. For the young at heart, years of corruption and failure cannot be a deterrent for them wanting a better country, and region.

It is imperative that we pay attention, that we speak up and we partake in societal affairs. Now more than ever the Caribbean region cannot afford a people who do not care, nor refuse to act.

JADE-MARK SONILAL

via e-mail