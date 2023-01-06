Bravo, Khan to lead squads in North/South Classic

TTCB president Azim Bassarath, right, receives a $100k cheque from Senior North/South Classic sponsor Dale Baboolal of Soca Kings. - JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

TT RED Force teammates Darren Bravo and Imran Khan have been named opposing captains in the Soca Kings-sponsored North/South Cricket Classic.

The match, which will be used to select the Red Force team for the forthcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Four-Day Tournament, will be played from January 12 to 15 at the National Cricket Centre Ground (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.

At the official launch of the fixture at NCC on Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath said Soca Kings will contribute $100,000 to ensure the continuity of the rich legacy of the traditional match which once enjoyed First-Class status.

Present were Soca Kings' representative Dale Baboolal, Red Force coach David Furlonge, respective North and South Zone coaches Rayad Emrit and Debideen Manick, and other TTCB officials.

Bassarath said the teams comprised the best available players who will be vying for Red Force selection. Their performances should give an indication of how well the franchise will fare in the Regional Four-Day competition.

On Thursday, Emrit and Manick spoke confidently of their team’s chances.

“The North players are doing well in the trial matches and the captain Darren Bravo has a century under his belt so his experience will be valuable. There are also the young players eager to make their mark,” said Emrit, a former West Indies and Red Force all-rounder.

He acknowledged that the South captain Imran Khan has been taking wickets but expects his batsmen to be capable of keeping TT’s leading wicket-taker at bay.

Manick is quietly optimistic that the South team will lift the trophy at the end of the classic saying his team possesses highly experienced cricketers.

“I believe we have the competitive edge and in addition we will be playing at home so our confidence level will be very high,” said the former Clico Preysal coach.

Both coaches thanked the TTCB for their initiative in reviving the North/South Classic as it has been an important fixture in the history of local cricket.

Bassarath, who delivered the feature address, said the Classic was the highlight of the local cricket scene in which any cricketer hoping to represent TT in regional competition aspired to play.

“The rivalry the classic fostered created great public awareness not only in the sports arena, and served as a source of great pride and exultation for the victors.

“Of special importance to the cricketers in either squad was the opportunity to address the national selectors for the last time on the eve of the inter-territorial tournament.

“The North/South Classic provided a window and platform to launch a cricketer’s career on the international stage as many went on to gain selection on the West Indies team,” Bassarath said.

After the match, the best available crop of players will be selected from both teams and will engage over four days, for a place on the Red Force team.

Bassarath hopes the TTCB can once again lift the annual match to its previous lofty status and have the Classic reclaim its lost glory and honour of First-Class status, by virtue of the performances of the present cricketers.

He added, “We expect that this year’s Classic will provide a few surprises and create a headache for the national selectors headed by Red Force coach David Furlonge.

“It will also give us a glimpse into the future of local cricket and the possibilities of TT finishing on top of the table in this year’s regional tournament which will be played at home.

TEAMS:

NORTH - Darren Bravo (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Amir Jangoo, Yannic Cariah, Tion Webster, Terrance Hinds, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Joshua Da Silva, Vikash Mohan, Sion Hackett; Reyad Emrit (coach), Nissar Mohammed (assistant coach), Ishmieel Ali (manager).

SOUTH – Imran Khan (captain), Cephas Cooper, Kjorn Ottley, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Kissoondath, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Bryan Charles, Justin Manick, Shaaron Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Rajeev Ramnath, Shiva Sankar, Ryan Bandoo; Debideen Manick (coach), Rydell Ramsaran (assistant coach), Stephen Ramkissoon (manager).