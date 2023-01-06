Bassarath hits back at TT Cricket Board's detractors

Azim Bassarath - AYANNA KINSALE

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath hit back at detractors of his executive, who he said “do not contribute an atom’s weight of constructive thought and vision to the overall progress of the game” and “do a great disservice by their irrational rants and personal attacks in the public space.”

Bassarath made these fiery remarks on Thursday, at the launch of the North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Although he did not reveal who these words were particularly directed to, the TTCB president went all in to defend the works of his executive, of which he’s been the leader, since 2009.

“These Trojan horses have all had the opportunity to serve key positions in the administration of the game but have failed miserably through incompetence, lack of ideas and vision, or plain laziness in fulfilling their duties.

“They would have you believe that they are successful coaches, analysts, commentators and administrators but are unable to point to success at any level, not counting, of course, their spread of misinformation, mischief, and confusion,” Bassarath said.

He added that one such “frenemy” is a former player who managed to end his “dismal” First Class career with a batting average of 10.1 “but who now possesses all the answers to the perceived problems affecting local and regional cricket.”

He reminded naysayers of the recent emergence of Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales, and Jeremy Solozano, who are all successful products of the TTCB development system.

Bassarath held nothing back.

“Then there is another official who recently lost his club’s sponsor after many years of lacklustre results for their investment, but he still harbours delusions of occupying a position that could benefit himself and his family which has always been his primary concern.

“He even recently called a meeting of Premier League representatives in a vain bid to shore up his dying relevance but was left like the proverbial cheese standing all alone in the Preysal pavilion when no one turned up to hear what he had to say.”

Bassarath affirmed there were/are numerous cricketers who carved a niche for themselves on the regional and international circuit and who could point to the TTCB playing a crucial role in their development.

“The imposters who do immeasurable harm to cricket off the field and in the courts, must be called out, wherever they are.”

Bassarath, a former umpire, said that the TTCB is not averse to criticism but insists it must be constructive and not designed to serve personal interests and tarnish the reputation of its workers.

“The TTCB remains committed to its mandate and stands by its record as the most successful national sports organisation.

“It is through their trust and generosity that our development plans and programs can be successfully staged when hundreds of cricketers can emerge and realise their potential.

“The work of our national executive never stops as we press ahead with transparency, accountability and consultation each and every step of the way through the covid19 lockdowns and beyond.”