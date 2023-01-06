A great son of the soil is gone

Rawle Titus -

THE EDITOR: Surely, the brevity of human life besets us unexpectedly. Today we are bereaved because of the sudden loss of Rawle Titus. Alacrity, indefatigability, magnanimity and moral rectitude are telling characteristics of Titus.

He served as a government senator and as vice-president of the Senate. More so, his astounding expertise was outstanding in many spheres of development.

The wealth of knowledge he imparted makes one boast without fear of contradiction that we are now much poorer without him. His service to his country is undoubtedly unparalleled as a former educator, politician and calypsonian.

Let all efforts henceforth be towards preserving his legacy and work. Tobago has lost a great son of the soil.

Sincerest condolences to all the colleagues, family, friends and loved ones of the dearly departed. May his soul rest in peace.

ANCILLA A KIRBY

Port of Spain