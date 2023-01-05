Time to put NCD prevention on the front burner

THE EDITOR: I was pleased to read the news article headed "Deyalsingh: More focus on NCDs in 2023" in Monday's Newsday, since the current crisis requires much greater involvement by the health authorities and the wider society.

The article mentioned health promotion activities and identified the matter of individuals making healthier choices.

In addition to the above, there is an urgent need for policy measures by the Government. For example, front-of-package warning labels, national dietary guidelines, and a national childhood obesity prevention programme.

However, tackling NCDs meaningfully must also become a significant concern of other entities.

Here are three approaches for consideration in fighting NCDs:

* Enlisting the support of faith-based leaders to give much more attention to an increase in health education programmes for their membership and the community.

* Encouraging companies to give specific attention to employee wellness programmes.

* Encouraging stakeholders in education to support the introduction of a module on NCDs at the sixth form and first-year university levels as a workshop activity that is not for credit.

The time has come for NCD prevention to be on the front burner in TT.

IAN GREEN

Couva