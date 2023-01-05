Spanish for lifeguards
THE EDITOR: Imagine we have lifeguards who are saying they need translators at the beaches. Is it so difficult to learn a few words in Spanish? Allow me to help:
Danger –
peligro (pay-lee-grow)
Do not swim here –
no nadar aqui
Move –
moverse (mo-veer-say)
Get out now –
todos salgan
The lifeguards should also use their whistles. Blow them loudly and the bathers will get the message. Come on, people, be reasonable. Otherwise our crafty ministry will hire the Spanish-speaking people to work. Again.
ANNE DE SILVA
via e-mail
