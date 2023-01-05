Spanish for lifeguards

File Photo: A Maracas Bay lifeguard looks out from a tower. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Imagine we have lifeguards who are saying they need translators at the beaches. Is it so difficult to learn a few words in Spanish? Allow me to help:

Danger –

peligro (pay-lee-grow)

Do not swim here –

no nadar aqui

Move –

moverse (mo-veer-say)

Get out now –

todos salgan

The lifeguards should also use their whistles. Blow them loudly and the bathers will get the message. Come on, people, be reasonable. Otherwise our crafty ministry will hire the Spanish-speaking people to work. Again.

ANNE DE SILVA

via e-mail