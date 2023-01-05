South Oropouche man missing since December 3

Randy Gajadhar, of Otaheite, South Oropouche was reported missing. Photo courtesy TTPS

The police are calling on the public to help find a 38-year-old man from South Oropouche who went missing a month ago.

Randy Gajadhar, of Otaheite, was last seen on December 3, a police statement said on Thursday.

He was reported missing on Tuesday at the Oropouche police station.

Gajadhar is of East Indian descent, six feet tall, medium built, with a brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a pair of white three-quarter pants.

Anyone with information on Gajadhar’s whereabouts can call South Oropouche police at 677-7544 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

People can also call the police at 555, 999,911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.