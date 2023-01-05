Self-regulation the key

A bicycle and other scrap iron at the West Indian Salvage and Recycling Co Ltd, Kelly Village, Caroni. - File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

THE PLEDGE made by the president of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association to call in the police for any dealer found operating illegally sends a welcomed signal amid a period of reform for the industry.

Speaking on Tuesday at Signature Hall, Montrose, Chaguanas, Mr Ferguson said along with government-appointed inspectors, the association will have its own team of people who will inspect and monitor the industry to weed out any wrongdoers.

“If you were involved in buying stolen goods, forget it!” he said. “If you send containers to operators without licences, I will send the police to your house personally.”

He also called on the citizenry not to aid unregistered scrap iron dealers, as to do so would not only run contrary to regulations but also put the industry at risk. It would also endanger jobs and defeat the purpose of efforts at fresh regulation.

Members of the public and direct stakeholders should heed these calls and warnings.

The history of the industry’s evolution suggests it will take more than just a new legal regime to eliminate some of the problems that have dogged it.

In August, the industry was shut down completely and a six-month ban on all trade and export of scrap iron was imposed by the Government.

The ban came after hundreds of incidents of theft of metal including manhole covers, copper wire from TSTT overhead lines, brass fittings on plumbing belonging to WASA, and even a church bell was stolen.

The 2022 Scrap Metal Act was finally passed in December, after consultations with the association, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Office of the Attorney General.

It is now for the Cabinet to determine when the law will be proclaimed. Even after this, however, there will potentially be a period in which old licences will still remain valid.

Whenever the law takes effect, it will only make a real difference if it is fully enforced.

“Legislation is not a problem, it is enforcement that is the problem,” noted association vice president Eross Seejattan on Tuesday.

Yet, the ability of the police to enforce the law is unlikely to have shifted much between the space of last year and now. As with so many aspects of civilian life, much will depend on the ability of groups like the association to encourage self-regulation.

In this regard, the onus is not only on Mr Ferguson and his team, but also on anyone who interacts with the sector.

A special effort has to be made by all to conduct checks for the appropriate registration stickers on vehicles as well as the relevant documents showing a dealer is licensed and registered.

Of course, it can also be a challenge to weed out fake documents and forgeries. Which is why the association itself needs to be transparent in its listings and should facilitate anyone wishing to conduct the most basic of checks.