Red Force's Terrance Hinds wants to value his wicket

In this Jan 1, 2020 file photo, TT Red Force batsman Terrance Hinds looks up as his shot goes for six during the West Indies Four-Day Championships match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Hinds made 102 not out. - Marvin Hamilton

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force all-rounder Terrance Hinds is challenging himself to improve his shot selection and be more consistent in the upcoming West Indies Four-Day Championships which bowls off in early February.

Hinds has contributed to the Red Force since making his First Class debut in January 2020. In ten matches, the medium pacer has grabbed 16 wickets with his best figures being 5/32.

Hinds has scored 364 runs at an average of 40.44 which includes one century and two half centuries. It is a creditable average as Hinds often bats with the tail.

Hinds spoke to Newsday during a three-day Red Force practice match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Wednesday.

Hinds is more satisfied with his performances with the ball. “I have been working more on my batting. I believe in myself in the batting as well…my bowling went well over the last two years, (but) my batting was okay. The batting is a key for me this year.”

The right-hander is an attacking batsman, but is hoping to be more selective with his aggression as he is caught regularly on the boundary.

“Shot selection (I need to improve on). I give away my wicket too much. Most of the time I am caught on the boundary…if I out some other way that’s okay.”

He wants to continue being instrumental to the team.

“Obviously looking for wickets and runs, but consistency for me that is my main goal this season.”

Red Force began the 2022 West Indies Four-Day Championships convincingly winning their first two matches, but lost steam and finished fourth.

“It has been awhile since we won the four-day tournament as we know, but preparation (has been good). We have been doing our work so hopefully we get the results we looking for and we come out on top this season,” Hinds said.

This year will be a busy one for local cricketers as TT is starting to return to some level of normalcy following the covid19 pandemic.

Hinds said he tried to stay active during the downtime by doing gym work and running. He also worked on the mental aspect of his game.