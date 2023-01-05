Pepper launches 2 new Guys

Siobhan Smith – contest guys lead, from left, Kyle Roberts – email guys lead and Keitha Oliver, general manager, Pepper Advertising. -

Pepper Advertising, celebrating 17 years in business in 2022, has announced the launch of two specialised services: -Email Guys and Contest Guys.

Email Guys will connect brands to existing and potential customers through a specialised email service which allows for a more personalised customer experience, as well as increased opportunities for re-marketing. Kyle Roberts, Email Guys Lead noted that “according to Campaign Monitor research 72 per cent of people would rather receive marketing materials from brands through their email, compared to 17 per cent who would prefer social media.” Roberts added, “Email has been underutilised by marketers in TT. Email cultivates long-term relationships and drive sales, and is the only channel that is used throughout the customer life cycle to encourage sales.”

Contest Guys will help clients create contests that get noticed. Siobhan Smith, Contest Guys Lead said, “We will use Viral Sweep, a viral marketing platform with tools to create contests, which will make the submission of entries and all aspects of contest execution and fulfilment a breeze. The Pepper team has created, planned, and implemented contests for over 20 years, including client-side experience. Smith, added, “Digital has changed the contest landscape. According to HubSpot, the number of entrants through mobile devices has increased by a factor of eight in the past ten years.”

Both services will utilise the Sharp Spring Customer Relationship (CRM) platform, with whom Pepper has partnered since 2018. Sharp Spring offers a complete marketing automation system with a powerful built-in CRM application. CRM software ensures that digital marketing and sales efforts are personalised and synchronised. Smith said: "Every marketer has encountered bulging bags and boxes of entries post-contest. These entries are an invaluable source of data for a permission-based marketing programme that Pepper can facilitate, using the Sharp Spring platform. Of course, when we move contests to digital, data collection through online entry forms becomes seamless.”

Keitha Oliver, Pepper’s general manager said: “We have been working with the Sharp Spring CRM platform for a few years and have seen its potential for personalisation, re-marketing and lead generation. We are excited to use it as part of these two specialised services, which gives our clients a competitive advantage.” She continued, “The launch of Email Guys and Contest Guys is our acknowledgement that our agency has to be more specialised. We are building deeper capability on things that matter to our clients, by making investments in training and technology, to bring unique value to our clients’ businesses. The old days of the generalists are behind us.”

Pepper is a Caribbean-based 17 staff full-service agency with an extended team of digital experts. Pepper helps companies grow through brand development, digital and traditional marketing. In early 2010, Pepper signaled its embrace of digital, winning a gold award at the Advertising Agencies Association of TT Creative Excellence Awards. The agency is a certified Google partner and through a deep understanding of local market dynamics, craft solutions with the right mix of imagination and insight, to help their partners’ businesses thrive. Today, Pepper focuses on three main industries: financial services, fast moving consumer goods and retail.