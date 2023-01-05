New year, old story

Paolo Kernahan -

I COULDN'T think of a worse way to start the New Year than reading a series of interviews with the PM in which he waxed soporific on our problems. Seven years in power and neither the Prime Minister nor his government has the slightest idea of what they're doing, save for holding on to power to keep punishing the population with their destructive ignorance.

The bone-crushing depths of the PM's shallow analyses and patronising responses to the journalist's questions are stark reminders that we enter a new year with the same old flaccid leadership that's now, and has always been, the hammer brought to fix a hard drive.

For Dr Rowley to be uttering the words "national discourse" in the context of the murderous siege that has overtaken the country is profoundly frightening. Exactly what does the Government expect uncle from Bertille St who loves hogging the microphone to say about pushing back on the bloody rampage that took more than 600 lives in 2022?

Of course, the Government isn't looking for solutions, but for absolution by pretending at action. The Prime Minister and his useless lot love nothing more than to sit on a stage in plush chairs and have diehard supporters serve as unpaid actors in the political pantomime of the public consultation.

With the influence of criminal gangs now widespread, for the Government to offer up the political pappyshow of coming to you to ask your opinion is beyond insulting – it's a clear reminder this government is hopelessly adrift.

While this administration played "small goal" for years with the CCTV system as crime worsened exponentially, now it wants to hear your thoughts.

As murderers became more brazen and bloodthirsty, shooting babies in the street, this government was putting its energies into political manoeuvres to oust CoP Gary "Garrulous" Griffith who had become a political liability.

Untold numbers of illegal firearms could have been pouring in through porous, scanner-free ports. The Minister of National Security, though, was singularly obsessed with legal firearms because it suited the "get Gary" narrative.

The origins of violent crime in TT today are complex, but they are no mystery. They certainly shouldn't be a mystery to a party that's been in power, not only for seven consecutive years thus far, but for the majority of this nation's independent life.

Even those who aren't involved in politics and are far removed from the resources of the State can trace the trajectory of violent crime. In the 80s more homes were being fitted with burglar-proofing as home invasions and petty thefts were on the rise. In the 70s some people's properties didn't even have walls – just lawns rolling right down to the curb.

In the 80s symptoms of Dutch disease followed the oil boom of the 70s. Income disparities were laid bare as lower-income communities that weren't along for the boom ride were made to pay higher fares for it anyway as costs went up across the board. This trend has continued to deepen, with income gaps widening and opportunities shrinking for countless citizens disconnected from the core fake economy.

In the 90s, three-five murders per week were considered a staggering statistic. Today those are rookie numbers for an overnight haul. Even with the insidious influence of the drug trade, all governments, and this government in particular, have contributed to the worsening of crime and the rise of gang culture.

They have deepened income inequality through persistent corruption favouring political bedfellows who have risen to extraordinary heights of wealth, privilege and access. Meanwhile, vast swathes of orphaned communities have been treated like harlots for votes. They are left only with crumbs and resentment that grows more toxic over time.

The PM telegraphs his haughty derision for "flood politics" but has no such troubles with the naked politics of a national crime discourse.

If at this stage of the game the Government, with all its intelligence-gathering apparatus, years in office and resources of the State, still needs to hear from you then we are in a very tight spot. It's no wonder crime has gotten as bad as it has; the Government has no understanding of the nature of the problem. As such, it isn't able to mount an effective offensive.

But, by all means, let's have that national discourse so we can all marvel at the PM's socks. Let's all marvel at politics trying to solve a problem that politics creates.